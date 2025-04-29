JAVIER ESPINOSA: REALE SEGUROS, A STRATEGIC ALLY FOR FOREIGN NATIONALS IN SPAIN
A multilingual, tailored offering that makes Reale Seguros a key ally for foreign residents in Spain
Understanding the needs of international residents in Spain and offering solutions tailored to their circumstances; this is the approach of Javier Espinosa, Commercial Director of Reale Seguros. His vision is fundamental to the success of this segment in Andalusia, a priority destination for the international community. Espinosa reveals how Reale Seguros is capitalising on the growing demand for expatriate insurance and the keys to adapting to their particular needs.
Reale Seguros has been focusing on the foreign resident segment for years, why?
Our international department was established in 2010, which demonstrates our long-term vision. Foreign clients in Spain face a new environment, with different regulations and customs. Reale Seguros, with insurance solutions adapted to their needs and in their language, is the ideal partner in this process. Despite the pandemic, we have boosted business by 260% in the last five years. This shows that we are connecting with this segment of the population.
Andalusia is a very popular destination for the international community, how important is this community for Reale Seguros?
It is a key market for us. In the province of Malaga we have a 14% market share in the foreign resident segment, which reflects the trust this group places in Reale Seguros. At Andalusian level, our market share is 5%. These figures are very significant and motivate us to continue investing in this area.
What does Reale Seguros offer specifically for the international community?
All our products, whether home, building and community or pet insurance, are designed to offer them the maximum peace of mind and protection in their new life in Spain. For example, our car insurance policies respect the no-claims bonus of their country of origin, as well as offering a replacement vehicle in the event of a breakdown or accident.
What differentiates Reale Seguros from other insurers?
Personalised service and proximity. Our agents & brokers speak the international community’s language and know their problems, because many of them are foreign residents themselves. But not only that, we offer all contractual information in five key languages and our sales material is available in 11 different languages, which makes it easier to understand our products and services.
How do you ensure that this information is always up to date?
We have a dedicated team maintaining all our information up to date. In addition, our international website is available in the five languages I mentioned above; here customers can find all the information they need, take out insurance or make a claim.
What added value does the territorial model of Reale Seguros provide?
Our extensive territorial presence in Spain puts us ahead of our competitors. It allows us to give constant support to our network of agents & brokers, who best know the particularities of each area and offer the personalised service and advice that our clients value so much.