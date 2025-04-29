JAVIER ESPINOSA: REALE SEGUROS, A STRATEGIC ALLY FOR FOREIGN NATIONALS IN SPAIN

Reale Seguros has been focusing on the foreign resident segment for years, why?



Our international department was established in 2010, which demonstrates our long-term vision. Foreign clients in Spain face a new environment, with different regulations and customs. Reale Seguros, with insurance solutions adapted to their needs and in their language, is the ideal partner in this process. Despite the pandemic, we have boosted business by 260% in the last five years. This shows that we are connecting with this segment of the population.



Andalusia is a very popular destination for the international community, how important is this community for Reale Seguros?



It is a key market for us. In the province of Malaga we have a 14% market share in the foreign resident segment, which reflects the trust this group places in Reale Seguros. At Andalusian level, our market share is 5%. These figures are very significant and motivate us to continue investing in this area.



What does Reale Seguros offer specifically for the international community?



All our products, whether home, building and community or pet insurance, are designed to offer them the maximum peace of mind and protection in their new life in Spain. For example, our car insurance policies respect the no-claims bonus of their country of origin, as well as offering a replacement vehicle in the event of a breakdown or accident.



