Deja a su perra en una residencia para animales y la recoge muerta dentro de un paquete de 25 kilos

«El 27 de diciembre de 2018 llevé a mi husky Nova a las perreras del internado de P&E para que la cuidasen durante tres días mientras viajaba con mi familia a Islandia». Así comienza el relato en Instagram de Kirsten Kinch que se ha hecho viral. Y todo por el deselance de la historia: Kirsten se encontró con un paquete de 25 kilos cuando fue a recoger a su mascota. En él le dijeron que iba sus restos tras haber fallecido. Pocas explicaciones le dieron a la chica.
Al parecer, la perra tenía un problema de colitis por el que estaba siendo tratada por el veterinario, de ahí que estuviese tomando esteroides. «Dejé instrucciones tanto escritas como verbales sobre cómo se le debía administrar por separado de su comida dos veces al día. Además, en la residencia anuncian que atienden a perros que necesitan atención adicional y medicamentos siempre que se les avise con anticipación», recalca Kirsten. La chica dejó al animal en la residencia para animales el 27 de dicimebre y no supo nada de él hasta Fin de Año. «El 31 de diciembre fui directamente del aeropuerto a la residencia a recoger Nova. Llamé cuatro veces esperando fuera del edificio para recogerla (...). Una vez allí, nos dijeron que Nova había muerto; la habían encontrado esa mañana ensangrentada en su jaula. Nos quedamos impactados y devastados, ya que habíamos dejado un perro sano sólo tres días antes«, continúa la chica norteamericana.
En lugar de su perra, recibió un paquete enfundado en cinta de embalar: «Habían aplastado a Nova en lo que solo puedo describir como una pelota envuelta en una bolsa negra, cubierta con cinta adhesiva. No había cuidado ni empatía en la forma en que había sido manejada. Fue absolutamente traumático y desgarrador».
De la residencia se fue directamente a su veterinaria:«Estaba horrorizada; no podía creer que hubiera un husky de 25 kilos abarrotado en esta bola. Confirmamos a través de un microchip que era Nova». Cuatro meses después, y tras pedir explicaciones a la residencia vía correo electrónico, Kirsten aún no ha recibido nada, de ahí que se haya lanzado a contar su experiencia en las redes sociales y su historia se esté haciendo viral.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
On the 27th of December 2018 I brought my husky Nova to P&E boarding kennels to be boarded for 3 days while my family went to Iceland. Nova had an ongoing issue with Colitis and this was being managed with steroids for the last few months successfully, she had been checked by my vet prior to boarding and we had discussed taking her off the steroids as she was responding so well. I gave multiple written and verbal instructions on how the steroid was to be given separately to her food and that she needs to get this twice a day, P&E also advertise that they cater for medication and dogs that need extra care once they are informed in advance. On the 31st of December I went straight from the airport to P&E to collect Nova. I rang 4 times waiting outside to pick her up. Clive answered and told me to come around to the gate when I told him I was here for Nova. Once in, we were told Nova had died - they had found her that morning bloodied in her kennel. We where shocked and beyond devastated at this as we had left a healthy dog in 3 days earlier. I asked the kennels immediately if she had received her medication and I was told she had. They had crushed Nova into what I can only describe as a ball wrapped in a black bag, covered in masking tape. There was no care or empathy in the way she had been handled. It was utterly traumatic and heartbreaking to leave with her like that. We drove straight to the vet and she was horrified, and couldn’t believe there was a 25kg husky crammed in this ball. We confirmed via microchip that it was Nova and made the decision to send Nova for a postmortem in UCD due to the circumstances. I emailed and messaged P&E asking for more information on how she had seemed when she was with them etc. and I still have not received any kind of contact back. Nova was a once in a lifetime kind of dog for me and my family and has left a hole that will always be impossible to fill, she is loved and missed every single day and I hope writing this can stop a similar situation in the future. Clearly these kennels are not fit to provide the levels of care they advertise. #justicefornova