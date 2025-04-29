JAVIER ESPINOSA: REALE SEGUROS, A STRATEGIC ALLY FOR FOREIGN NATIONALS IN SPAIN

What differentiates Reale Seguros from other insurers?



Personalised service and proximity. Our agents & brokers speak the international community’s language and know their problems, because many of them are foreign residents themselves. But not only that, we offer all contractual information in five key languages and our sales material is available in 11 different languages, which makes it easier to understand our products and services.



How do you ensure that this information is always up to date?



We have a dedicated team maintaining all our information up to date. In addition, our international website is available in the five languages I mentioned above; here customers can find all the information they need, take out insurance or make a claim.



What added value does the territorial model of Reale Seguros provide?



Our extensive territorial presence in Spain puts us ahead of our competitors. It allows us to give constant support to our network of agents, who best know the particularities of each area and offer the personalised service and advice that our clients value so much.

What differentiates Reale Seguros from other insurers?



Personalised service and proximity. Our agents speak the international community’s language and know their problems, because many of them are foreign residents themselves. But not only that, we offer all contractual information in five key languages and our sales material is available in 11 different languages, which makes it easier to understand our products and services.



How do you ensure that this information is always up to date?



We have a dedicated team maintaining all our information up to date. In addition, our international website is available in the five languages I mentioned above; here customers can find all the information they need, take out insurance, make a claim or find their nearest agent.



What added value does the territorial model of Reale Seguros provide?



Our extensive territorial presence in Spain puts us ahead of our competitors. It allows us to give constant support to our network of agents & brokers, who best know the particularities of each area and offer the personalised service and advice that our clients value so much.