Una gurú de fitness no se depila durante un año para reivindicar la belleza natural

La lucha contra los cánones preestablecidos de belleza en la mujer están cada vez más a la orden del día, sobre todo, por la inmediatez y visibilidad que otorgan las redes sociales. Así, tras el famoso 'nomakeup' que encabezó la cantante Alicia Keys.
Ahora, ha sido una gurú del fitness llamada Morgan Mikenas quien ha animado a sus seguidores a aceptar la belleza natural. Así, la deportista se ha declarado amante del vello corporal y ha dejado de depilarse durante un año y ha compartido las imágenes con sus seguidores.
Hay muchos que han considerado contradictorio su mensaje, pues en sus redes estimula el ejercicio y presume de su anatomía, aunque el motivo real que le ha llevado a tomar la decisión de dejar de depilarse, además de su defensa por la belleza natural, se remonta a la infancia. Según ha confesado Morgan, cuando tenía 11 o 12 años, la ridiculizaron en una clase de gimnasia por ir sin depilar y llegó llorando a su casa pidiéndole a su madre que le enseñase a depilarse.
Esta gurú del fitness está encantada con el resultado y lo práctico de la experiencia, pues ahorra mucho tiempo sin depilarse. "Me tomaba mucho tiempo bañarme y tener que afeitarme y luego lavar mi pelo y luego lavar mi cuerpo (…) Simplemente, un día, fue como '¿por qué estoy haciendo esto?' Me lleva demasiado tiempo", comentó en uno de los vídeos que ha compartido en YouTube.
It's just nice to embrace the natural beauty that you are.. the beauty that's on the inside AND the outside What is beauty anyway? To me... it's to be beautiful before someone else told you what beautiful is supposed to be.. Just as you are, you are beautiful #bodyhairdontcare #fitness #bodypositive #spreadlove #gratitude #namaste #bethechange #beauty #hairywomen #empowerment #bebold #beyou #loveandlight #positivity #encouragement #onelove #freespirit #effyourbeautystandards #natural #physique #selfcare #selflove #fitnessmodel
Una publicación compartida de Morgan Mikenas (@i_am_morgie) el
"There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty." Steve Maraboli Not just woman, but everyone! Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your "flaws" because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others. I also just posted a new YouTube video on why I don't shave my body hair and how it helped me(link in bio)☺ #bodypositive #spreadlove #behappy #namaste #hairywomen #healing #healthylifestyle #selfcare #loveyourself #beyourself #bethechange #divine #inspireothers #inspirationalquotes #positivity #goodvibesonly #lifeisbeautiful #hairy #gratitude #weareone #higherconsciousness #freespirit #empowerment #smile #feelgood
Una publicación compartida de Morgan Mikenas (@i_am_morgie) el