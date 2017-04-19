Diario Sur

Una gurú de fitness no se depila durante un año para reivindicar la belleza natural

Morgan Mikenas
Morgan Mikenas / Instagram

La lucha contra los cánones preestablecidos de belleza en la mujer están cada vez más a la orden del día, sobre todo, por la inmediatez y visibilidad que otorgan las redes sociales. Así, tras el famoso 'nomakeup' que encabezó la cantante Alicia Keys.

Ahora, ha sido una gurú del fitness llamada Morgan Mikenas quien ha animado a sus seguidores a aceptar la belleza natural. Así, la deportista se ha declarado amante del vello corporal y ha dejado de depilarse durante un año y ha compartido las imágenes con sus seguidores.

Hay muchos que han considerado contradictorio su mensaje, pues en sus redes estimula el ejercicio y presume de su anatomía, aunque el motivo real que le ha llevado a tomar la decisión de dejar de depilarse, además de su defensa por la belleza natural, se remonta a la infancia. Según ha confesado Morgan, cuando tenía 11 o 12 años, la ridiculizaron en una clase de gimnasia por ir sin depilar y llegó llorando a su casa pidiéndole a su madre que le enseñase a depilarse.

Esta gurú del fitness está encantada con el resultado y lo práctico de la experiencia, pues ahorra mucho tiempo sin depilarse. "Me tomaba mucho tiempo bañarme y tener que afeitarme y luego lavar mi pelo y luego lavar mi cuerpo (…) Simplemente, un día, fue como '¿por qué estoy haciendo esto?' Me lleva demasiado tiempo", comentó en uno de los vídeos que ha compartido en YouTube.

