Javier Fernández logra su sueño de bronce

First time in history that #JPN gets #gold and #silver in men's #Olympics#FigureSkating, with Yuzuru Hanyu 1st and Shoma Uno 2nd. 👏👏👏 Javier Fernandez #bronze is #ESP's first ever medal in the event! 👏👏👏 Congratulations! #PyeongChang2018pic.twitter.com/1ezWHgm2F5