Muere Verne Troyer, el actor que fue Mini Yo en 'Austin Powers'
Hace unos días había sido hospitalizado por adicción al alcohol
Verne Troyer, actor famoso por su papel de Mini Yo en las películas de 'Austin Powers', falleció, según confirmó su familia en Instagram. No se dio a conocer inmediatamente la causa de su muerte.
«Con una gran tristeza y un increíble pesar en nuestros corazones escribimos que Verne ha muerto hoy. (..) Quería que todo el mundo sonriera, fuera feliz y riera. A cualquiera que lo necesitara, él le ayudaría en lo que fuera posible», escribieron.
Aunque el texto no hizo alusión directa a las causas de la muerte, habla de «recientes momentos de adversidad» que enfrentó Troyer con temas de depresión y de varias luchas a lo largo del tiempo. «Durante años él lucho y ganó, luchó y ganó, luchó y ganó una vez más, pero desafortunadamente esta vez fue demasiado», dice el texto. «La depresión y el suicidio son temas muy serios. Nunca se sabe qué tipo de batalla tiene alguien en su interior. Sean amables con los demás. Y sepan siempre, nunca es tarde para pedir ayuda a alguien», acotó.
It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies. Photo by @paulmobleystudio
Troyer había sido llevado al hospital a inicios de abril para recibir un tratamiento que no se divulgó. Había hablado de sus problemas con el alcohol durante una internación previa en un hospital hace un año.
El actor cobró fama mundial por su papel como acólito de un antagonista del personaje interpretado por el comediante Mike Myers en 'Austin Powers: la espía que me amó' (1999) y 'Austin Powers en Miembro de Oro' (2002). Además actuó en 'Men in black' (1997) y en un episodio de la saga de 'Harry Potter' de 2001.
